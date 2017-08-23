August 23, 2017

“I’M YOUR HUCKLEBERRY:” Fired Google Engineer James Damore Hires Harmeet Dhillon As Lawyer. “The engineer who was fired by Google after he criticized the company’s diversity policies for ignoring differences between the sexes has hired civil rights lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, who was widely reported months ago to be a contender for a top job in the U.S. Justice Department. . . . Her firm is also seeking other potential plaintiffs who feel they’ve been discriminated against at Google based on their political views or their opinions about the company’s hiring practices.”