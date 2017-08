IF YOU HAVEN’T STARTED WEIGHT TRAINING, YOU MAY BE AFRAID TO. DON’T BE. THE FIRST YEAR IS GLORIOUS! Mark Rippetoe: Who Wants To Be A Novice? You Do! “It’s not bad to be a novice. I wish like hell I were a novice again, knowing what I know now. Your novice months, done correctly, will show you the fastest gains in size and strength you’ll ever make in the weight room, quite literally faster than advanced guys using steroids.”