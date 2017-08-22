August 22, 2017

KURT SCHLICHTER ON THE DNC-MSM’S GREAT NAZI PANIC OF 2017:

The Great Nazi Panic of 2017 will fade away when its sponsors realize that it’s not having the effect on the mass of the normal Americans they hoped for. But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t caused grave damage. The establishment has, in its desperation to return to unchallenged supremacy, eagerly jettisoned its dedication to the concept of free speech. It might not work out the way they hope once there is a national arbiter of what may and may not be thought or spoken. After all, as we found out last November, the person you think is going to be wielding the power isn’t necessarily the person who you thought was going to be wielding the power.

Kurt wrote that yesterday; it dovetails remarkably well with the Washington Post’s insane proposition today that the left should walk away from the concept of free speech. Incidentally, note the article’s conclusion:

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misidentified the group that marched in Skokie, Ill., in 1977. It was the American Nazi Party, not the Ku Klux Klan.

Layers and layers of fact checkers and editors hard at work once again – the version of the article quoted at the NewsBusters link above quotes from the author’s original imaginary 1977 KKK rally in Skokie.