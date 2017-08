THE WAPO RUNS A PIECE ABOUT HOW FREE SPEECH IS BAD BECAUSE IT LETS PEOPLE THE AUTHOR DOESN’T LIKE SAY THINGS, and the Ace Of Spades crew is there for a royal Fisking. (It’s actually WeirdDave, not Ace himself as I had originally posted).

Note to Journolist members and other people under 27 who don’t know anything: Fisking, not fisting.