August 22, 2017

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Nazi-Hunting Fantasies Have Unhinged The Left: After Charlottesville, the Left’s tendency to smear anyone who disagrees with them as a Nazi is spiraling to the point of paranoid insanity. “Believe me, the arguments about how Nazis don’t have free speech rights and how it’s okay to punch them sound much more ominous if anyone has ever called you a Nazi just because he doesn’t like your stand on single-payer health care.”

Remember, the issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution. Plus, an important Twilight Zone reference.