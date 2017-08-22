August 22, 2017

SCENES FROM RAHM EMANUEL’S CHICAGO: 63 Shot, 8 Dead In Chicago’s 2nd Most Violent Weekend Of 2017.

At least 63 people were shot in the city, and eight of them were killed, police said. More than half of them were wounded over 13 hours from Saturday to early Sunday. At least 16 more people were shot through the day Sunday, including three on the same street in South Austin.

The level of violence exceeded the 52 shot on the three-day Memorial Day but fell short of the 102 hit by gunfire over the long Fourth of July weekend, according to Tribune data. Still, fewer people have been shot in Chicago this year than at this time last year: 2,435 compared to 2,710.