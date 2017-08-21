August 21, 2017

ATTACK INTO THE AMBUSH: Ohio Judge Returns Fire After He Is Ambushed on Way to Court.

A judge in Ohio who was shot and injured in an ambush-style attack outside of a courthouse early on Monday managed to return fire with his own handgun before the suspect was shot dead by a probation officer nearby, officials said.

“This was ambush or attempted murder on our judge,” Sheriff Fred J. Abdalla said in an emotional interview with reporters that was broadcast on television.

The shooting took place just after 8 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Steubenville when Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr. was walking toward the building, the city manager, James Mavromatis, told a news conference.

Two suspects were waiting for the judge in a car at a bank parking lot, he said. One of the men got out of the car and opened fire, hitting the judge, Mr. Mavromatis said in a news conference that was broadcast live on WTOV.

The judge returned fire, and a probation officer nearby also opened fire at the attacker, killing the man, Mr. Mavromatis said. The other suspect was taken into custody.