August 21, 2017

TRUDEAU TO ASYLUM SEEKERS: Crossing border illegally won’t fast track immigration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for asylum seekers: crossing illegally into the country doesn’t offer an advantage when it comes to obtaining refugee status in Canada.

“If I could directly speak to people seeking asylum, I’d like to remind them there’s no advantage,” Trudeau said at a news conference Sunday in Montreal.

“Our rules, our principles and our laws apply to everyone.”

Trudeau’s comments come as the government grapples with a surge in asylum seekers crossing into Quebec.