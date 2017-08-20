August 20, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED, OUR CAMPUSES WOULD BECOME RACIST CESSPITS OF HOSTILITY TOWARD ANYONE DIFFERENT: Blonde women in Trump gear TRIGGER students at Howard University. “A group of white women, some of whom were wearing Trump gear, triggered the Howard University community over the weekend when they dared attempt to eat lunch in the school’s cafeteria. . . . Jamilah Lemieux thought campus police should be involved. . . . Even the Twitter account for the school’s dining services weighed in on the need for students to have ‘safe & comfortable’ dining spaces.”

What’s next, denying them service at a lunch counter?