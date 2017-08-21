August 21, 2017

UK JUDENFREI: One in three British Jews consider leaving the UK fearing hate crime, poll finds.

And almost four in 10 say they hide their faith for fear of antisemitic attacks, a poll found.

The survey by YouGov shows that only 59 per cent of Britain’s 270,000 Jewish people feel welcome in the UK.

And three quarters believe the Labour Party harbours antisemites.

Since Jeremy Corbyn became leader two years ago he has had to fend off claims he is not doing enough to tackle discrimination.