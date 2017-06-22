June 22, 2017

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL GIRL POWER: These Moms Are Taking Up Guns To Fight The Taliban And ISIS.

The Afghan National Police have resorted to arming and training local women to fight the Taliban and Islamic State militants. In many cases, the women had lost their sons, husbands and other loved ones to the ongoing violence.

“If we fear Daesh [ISIS] and the Taliban today, our future will be ruined tomorrow,” one unnamed woman told Al Jazeera.

Female members of the Afghan National Police train the local women in small arms and basic tactics, specifically in the northern reaches of Afghanistan.

“Every week, around 40 or 50 people join,” said Najiba, a female police officer.