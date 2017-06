MIKE BLOOMBERG: Democrats Will Lose In 2020 Because “Party Is Going To Be Torn Apart”

Until the party can admit to itself that Barack Obama was the worst party leader perhaps ever, and that Hillary Clinton was the least-capable standard-bearer since Mike Dukakis, then they’re going to have to continue pinning the blame for their losses on racist/sexist/phobic American voters.

And that’s no way to win an election.