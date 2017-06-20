June 20, 2017

OIL WARS: The pipeline feeding billions to Putin … evading sanctions on the way.

Nord Stream 2 was concluded after the annexation of Crimea by Putin’s Russia, the war against Ukraine, and the shooting down over Ukraine of the MH17 passenger plane. European consumers will pay for the gas, and the money will go to the Putin regime, strengthening it. There is a high probability that, as usual, the Kremlin will spend the proceeds on propaganda, repression, new wars, and annexations – and Europe will be paying for it.

A Nord Stream representative brushed off these concerns, saying it was all “political speculation … we have already been working with Gazprom for 19 years and are going to continue mutually beneficial cooperation”.