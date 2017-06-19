June 19, 2017

“NORTH KOREA PROVES YOUR WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE IS NOT UNIVERSAL:” Will HuffPost, Salon, Larry Wilmore ever answer for ‘disgusting’ takes on Otto Warmbier?

Warmbier was the 22-year old college student who died of extensive brain damage today a week after being released by North Korea, after being railroaded into a 15-year hard labor sentence for the alleged stealing of a propaganda poster as a souvenir.

At the time of his sentencing last year by the North Koreans, Comedy Central’s Larry Willmore said, “It’s just tough for me to have much sympathy for this guy and his crocodile tears.” Salon approvingly tweeted a link to Willmore’s sketch, adding, “Frat boy Otto Frederick Warmbier gets the ‘Nightly Show’ treatment he richly deserves.”

From the 1930s through the mid-1960s, American liberalism’s popularity with voters skyrocketed as it paid lip service to helping the downtrodden. Today, the American left attacks – and even wishes death upon — those who wear the wrong shirts, express the same views on gay marriage that John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama espoused as recently as mid-2012, or suffer from some sort of imagined skin color privilege – and then wonders why those they’ve vilified seek solace in a man like Donald Trump, whose death they also openly root for.

When does the left dial the hatred back?