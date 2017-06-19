June 19, 2017
MAKE ARMS SALES GREAT AGAIN: Lockheed nears $37 billion-plus deal to sell F-35 jet to 11 countries.
This would be the biggest deal yet for the stealthy F-35 jet, set to make its Paris Airshow debut this week.
The sale represents a major shift in sales practices from annual purchases to more economic multi-year deals that lower the cost of each jet.
The pricing of the jets was still not final, although the average price of the 440 jets was expected to be $85 million, the people said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly.
Yet another indicator that the controversial jet is anything but “failed.”
I look forward to seeing what it can do.