June 19, 2017

US SHOOTS DOWN SYRIAN AIRCRAFT FOR FIRST TIME: “The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces…‘The coalition’s mission is to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria,’ the Pentagon said, using an abbreviation for the Islamic State group. ‘The coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend coalition or partner forces from any threat. ’”