June 17, 2017

SARAH HOYT: How We’re Losing the War to Save The Islamic World: Part II When Cultures Clash.

What most people mean when they talk about “a clash of cultures” is actually a clash between two subcultures, say corporate America and ghetto. This is difficult enough but can be overcome because one is at least aware of the other, even if the habits of one are completely different from the others.

When you’re dealing with completely different cultures suddenly clashing, it’s completely different. You see, the people in each of the cultures are not aware that they’re having a cultural conflict. They just interpret other people’s actions according to the norms of their culture. Internally, at a gut level, well before thought gets involved, we assume everyone has the same basic assumptions we have, and therefore we judge other cultures as we judge our own.