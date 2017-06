THE HILL: Trump: Scalise ‘took a bullet for all of us.’ “The shooter was identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, a former volunteer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign and a frequent critic of Trump and Republicans. He was shot by law enforcement officials at the scene of the attack and later died of his injuries. The shooting rattled lawmakers on Capitol Hill and sparked widespread calls for unity amid a deepening political divide in the U.S.”