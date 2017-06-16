June 16, 2017

BEN RHODES: Trump’s Cuba Policy Will Fail.

Rhodes of course is famous (infamous?) for building an Obama Administration “echo chamber” in the American media to sell the Iran nuclear deal. Rhodes also personally insulted that same press, saying, “The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns… They literally know nothing.”

That The Atlantic should chose to host someone who admits to using and abusing the press reveals much about that publication’s standards.