June 16, 2017

CONGRESSMAN HANK JOHNSON: Americans Need to Act Less Like ‘Animals’ in Political Discourse.

Johnson, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, was asked if there’s a course of action he would like to see Congress take in the aftermath of the incident.

“I think it really boils down to what’s in the heart of legislators. Do they care about the people they represent or do they care more about corporations getting people elected here? Do they care more about the dark money that can be used either for or against them in their election? Do they care more about that than the poor, the people who are on the low end of the spectrum, those who have been down for generations, those whose forefathers were down?” he asked.

“Do they care more about bringing more money to those who already have, or should they think about sharing prosperity to the have-nots? I think it really boils down to that. The members have to really start looking into their hearts. Are we here to grease our own palms and those of our neighbors and friends, or are we here to work for peace and prosperity, not just for ourselves, but for everybody?” he added.