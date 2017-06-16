«
June 16, 2017

RATS ON THE WESTSIDE, BEDBUGS UPTOWN: Revenge Of The Super-Lice. “Karen Sokoloff finds a certain satisfaction in picking lice off a person’s scalp, smoothing olive oil into the hair strands and carefully pulling a metal comb through them to catch the stragglers. It’s a good thing she enjoys it: Sokoloff co-founded LiceDoctors, one of a handful of national chains of lice pickers, and business is booming, in part because conventional treatments have become largely ineffective.”

The 21st Century is not turning out as I’d hoped.

