JEFF DUNETZ: YEARS BEFORE TRUMP RAN, DEMOCRATS LABELED REPUBLICANS AS SUB-HUMAN HATERS.

Jeff’s article only goes back a decade or so, but FDR was retroactively insinuating that Calvin Coolidge a Nazi in 1944, and Walter Cronkite was doing the same to Barry Goldwater 20 years later. A lie repeated for a three-quarters of a century by the side of the aisle that controls the culture just might gain a bit of traction eventually…