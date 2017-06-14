June 14, 2017

OH, THAT LIBERAL FASCISM. ‘F*ck Steve Scalise’: HuffPost writer Jesse Benn wishes ‘violent resistance’ were more ‘organized.’

A year ago, Benn wrote a screed at the HuffPo headlined, “Sorry Liberals, A Violent Response To Trump Is As Logical As Any:”

In the face of media, politicians, and GOP primary voters normalizing Trump as a presidential candidate—whatever your personal beliefs regarding violent resistance—there’s an inherent value in forestalling Trump’s normalization. Violent resistance accomplishes this. In spite of this, such resistance is apparently more offensive and unacceptable to societal norms and liberal sensibilities than the nastiness being resisted in the first place.

A year ago, I would have written the snarky Allahpundit-inspired “What could go wrong?” rejoinder. Today, sadly, we know.