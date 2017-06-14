June 14, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: ‘Of course’: Journos concerned about ‘rush to blame Dems’ after Alexandria shooting.

Chaser: The Tucson Massacre’s Hall Of Shame: Liberals Who Used Tragedy To Smear The Right.

“Note the media has two modes for coverage of politically motivated shootings: 1, a rightwinger did it, or 2, we must not politicize this,” Ace of Spades tweets, linking to a 2012 New York Post article which notes, “Media assumptions that violence is right-wing are routine — and routinely wrong.”