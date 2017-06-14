June 14, 2017

HAVE YOU HUGGED A FRACKER TODAY? Oil Falls as U.S. Stockpiles Rise and IEA Sees 2018 Supply Surge.

The American Petroleum Institute signaled U.S. crude inventories probably climbed a second week, ahead of data from the Energy Information Administration forecast to show a decline. New supplies from OPEC’s rivals will be more than enough to meet growth in demand next year, the IEA said in a report Wednesday.

Oil is extending its slump below $50 a barrel amid speculation increasing U.S. supplies will counter production curbs by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including non-OPEC member Russia. Output at major American shale fields will reach a record in July, according to the EIA.

“The market tightening intended by OPEC has thus failed to materialize,” Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commmerzbank AG in Frankfurt, said in a report. “OPEC will therefore have to cut production further next year to ensure that the oil market is not oversupplied.”