BREAKING:

The tweet has been confirmed, but so far no news outlets have revealed any more details.

UPDATE: Matt Murphy tweets, “from @RepMoBrooks ‘Shooter attack at GOPpractice. Rifle. 50+ shots fired. 5 or more hit including GOP Whip steve scalise. I am not shot.'”

Good lord.

MORE FROM CHAD PERGRAM: “#BREAKING Shooting at Congressional baseball practice. Scalise hit. Other staffers hit. Gunmen with rifle.”

Gunmen?

FROM FOX NEWS: Claim that single gunman shot dead by Scalise security team.