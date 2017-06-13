June 13, 2017

MICHAEL VAN DER GALIEN: Theresa May and Her Tories Now Opting for ‘Soft Brexit.’

We now see happening what those of us who worried about what would happen if the Tories would lose the elections feared: Brexit is coming under pressure. Yes, the government still seems to go ahead with Britain’s break from the European Union, but it’s negotiation position has been weakened tremendously. Labour may say they’re in favor of Brexit now, but it’s crystal clear that the socialists are in their hearts Europhiles. That will have an impact on the talks between the EU and Britain; Labour will want to give Brussels more than Britain should be willing to give.

Sadly the truth of the matter is that British voters voted for this: they had the chance to guarantee Brexit, a hard or a soft on, but have failed to do so.