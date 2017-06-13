June 13, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF FAKE NEWS AND THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “Rolling Stone has settled a lawsuit with the University of Virginia fraternity whose members were falsely accused of raping a female student in a Nov. 2014 article, The Daily Caller has learned. A source involved at the national level with the fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, tells TheDC that Rolling Stone will pay $1.65 million to settle the defamation suit.”

Flashback: Ashe Schow on Rolling Stone’s settlement in April to “former University of Virginia dean Nicole Eramo over the magazine’s portrayal of her in a since-debunked story about a gang-rape that never happened.”

And from 2015, “How deep is this Obama-appointed DoE official’s involvement in the Rolling Stone hoax?”