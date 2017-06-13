June 13, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF DONALD TRUMP WERE ELECTED, WE’D SEE BLATANT RACIAL DISCRIMINATION. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! White Professor Fired From Black College Gets $4.9 Million.

A Missouri appeals court upheld a $4.85 million racial discrimination award to a white teacher who was fired from Harris-Stowe State University, an historically black college. A trial jury awarded Elizabeth Wilkins $1.35 million in compensatory damages and $3.5 million in punitive damages on her claim that she was fired in favor of less senior black teachers. She also claimed Dr. Latisha Smith, the temporary co-chair for Harris-Stowe’s Teacher Education Department, repeatedly proclaimed her belief in “black power” in emails. Harris-Stowe’s defense was crippled by the fact that it deleted emails in Smith’s account, in violation of a court order.

Yeah, who did they think they were, Hillary Clinton?