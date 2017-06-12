June 12, 2017

BYRON YORK: Is Robert Mueller conflicted in Trump probe? “An ordinary prosecutor would turn this over to someone uninvolved, and there would be lots of candidates. That is particularly so here where Comey is not just the star witness but a potential target.”

Plus: “It’s somewhat ironic, no? I mean, the whole purpose of the special counsel is to have a prosecutor from outside the government and outside of the normal chain of command because inherent conflicts render the Justice Department incapable of handling it. So, now the special counsel is a close friend (mentor/mentee relationship) with the star witness, who by his own admission leaked the memos at least in part to engineer the appointment of a special counsel.”

Read the whole thing. My take: Given his relationship with Comey, anything Mueller does will be interpreted as partisan. Oh, sure, the anti-Trump press will cheer him if he’s anti-Trump. But that will only increase the intensity of division in the country at large. If he cares about the nation, he’ll step down.

And anyway, what crime, exactly is he investigating? Or is this a case of “show me the man and I will find you the crime?”