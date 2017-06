TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Female prep school math teacher, 25, is charged with having sex with THREE male high school students. “Erin McAuliffe was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.”

