June 12, 2017
THE HILL: Economy emerges as bright spot for Trump.
The economy is emerging as a bright spot for President Trump as he struggles to move his congressional agenda amid a series of controversies.
The S&P 500 is up more than 12 percent since Election Day, unemployment has reached a 16-year low and economic growth in the coming year is expected to reach 2.3 percent, more robust growth than the 1.6 percent it grew in 2016.
This is why we need manufactured scandals, like the Russian thing, which was — as the book Shattered notes — made up the day after the election as an excuse for Hillary’s dismal performance.
