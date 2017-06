ANN ALTHOUSE STANDS UP AGAINST KESHA’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF JERRY SEINFELD: “No means no. Jerry gives Kesha a no and she doesn’t accept the no. She pressures him before finally giving up. Men get to say no too. Kesha displays the classic double standard, that the male no doesn’t matter, that the much-reviled ‘no means yes’ idea lives on.”

