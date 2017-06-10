June 10, 2017

BETTER CALL SAUL. Podcast: Much Ado About Wonder Woman.



As Saul Alinsky advised his fellow lefties (including acolytes such as Hillary and Obama), “Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules. You can kill them with this, for they can no more obey their own rules than the Christian can live up to Christianity.” Alongside interviewer Jon Gabriel, Stephen Miller goes into much more detail than his Heat Street article about his Alinsky-approved attendance of the otherwise women-only Wonder Woman screening advertised by the Alamo Drafthouse theater in New York, and how he prepared for being ambushed by the Daily Show in an hour-long Ricochet podcast.