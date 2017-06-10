June 10, 2017

THUGGISH MANHATTAN MILLIONAIRE BITTERLY SMEARS WORKADAY JOURNALISTS. But this time around journalists yawn in response, because he’s one of their own: Bill De Blasio, media critic:

The mayor has made no secret of his disdain for the local press — in October last year, he attacked the New York Post as a “right wing rag,” and refused to call upon the paper’s reporters. He routinely rejects the premise of reporters’ questions, and has come under fire for limiting his availability to answer questions from the press corps that covers him.

But on Friday, he delivered one of his longest critiques of the media in general, and virtually none of New York City’s local media institutions were safe.

Rupert Murdoch, the owner of NewsCorp, which publishes the New York Post and Wall Street Journal, is “a right-wing media baron who is consistently trying to undermine progressive governments and progressive movements all over the world,” de Blasio said.

Of Newscorp’s media outlets, he had this to say: “Anyone who thinks that’s objective journalism is kidding themselves.”

He also criticized the Daily News’s owner, Mort Zuckerman, calling the paper, although more “balanced” than the Post, “corporate media owned by a major real estate baron.”

He also wasn’t happy with the New York Times.

“I’m greatly disappointed in the New York Times that they have greatly reduced their focus on New York City news,” he said.

“Bluntly, a lot of the media in this town spends a disproportionate time on all sorts of other things, that are not the things affecting people’s lives” de Blasio said.

“The thing that fascinates the mainstream media is not the substance,” he said. “It’s the spectacular, the scandalous, or the flavor of the moment.”