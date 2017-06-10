June 10, 2017

RULES ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Joe Biden’s niece dodges jail after $100K credit card scam.

Biden was also in Manhattan Criminal Court in 2014, on charges of resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and harassment stemming from a dustup with her Tribeca roommate.

In that case, the silver-spoon Georgetown University graduate was accused of taking a swing at a female cop who responded in Sept. 2013 to a drag out fight over unpaid rent between Biden and her roommate.

“I shouldn’t be handcuffed!” cops said Biden railed at the time. “You don’t know who you’re doing this to!”

She was given another sweetheart deal in that case: a promise that the charges would be dismissed if she stayed out of trouble for six months.

The charges were eventually dismissed and sealed.

Biden didn’t even have to show up in court to get that deal — her then-lawyer James Liguori told another Manhattan judge that she was serving her second rehab stint at Caron Renaissance Ocean Drive, a posh inpatient facility in Delray Beach, Fla.