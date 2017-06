COMEY CLOWN SHOW CONTINUES:

Interestingly, Dan Richman, who was a year ahead of me at Yale Law, lived down the hall from me my second year. I liked him fine, though as I recall he didn’t get along with everyone on the floor. But he was on the ill-fated Vol. 93 board of the Yale Law Journal, which had to publish not only its own volumes, but the volumes of the do-nothing board from the year before, so he wasn’t around much.