June 9, 2017

WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: ‘Drone Hunting Drone’ Developed By Airspace Systems.

As drones become more and more prevalent in the U.S. and elsewhere, a California company is developing a system it says is a “complete drone security system” that will meet threats ranging from an out-of-control UAV to potential terrorist attacks.

San Leandro-based Airspace Systems has developed what it calls a “drone hunting drone” as part of that system, according to a report appearing in Forbes. The aircraft are designed to detect, track and deter or capture enemy drones. Jaz Banga, one of the founders of the company, said the aircraft do not rely on electronic jamming for deterrence. “We actually physically intercept the drone,” he told Forbes.

The system is designed for security in cities and suburbs considered high-density areas. The drones, which operate autonomously, use a Kevlar module to scoop their targets out of the air, rather than shoot them down, and detonate any explosives that the enemy aircraft might carry. It can also deploy a parachute if a soft landing is needed.