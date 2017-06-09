June 9, 2017

CHANGE: Rep. Trey Gowdy wins Oversight gavel.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) was chosen Thursday as the next chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Gowdy never officially announced a bid for the post, but he was considered a lock to get it ahead of the House GOP Steering Committee’s meeting Thursday where the decision was made.

“I am grateful to the Steering Committee and the Conference as a whole for this opportunity to serve,” Gowdy said in a statement.

“I look forward to working alongside the other Committee members, as well as any member of Congress, as we discharge the jurisdiction assigned to us.”

The former prosecutor is best known for his role leading the House select committee that investigated the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

The Benghazi panel played a key role in helping uncover that Hillary Clinton used a private email server while secretary of State. Gowdy led the panel for nearly two years until it closed down in late 2016.