«

June 8, 2017

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: Comey Made A Leak In Hopes Of Changing Focus Of The Russia Investigation.

“I can’t remember a time ever where a former FBI director has deliberately leaked the contents of a government document so it would get to a reporter in the hopes that it would prompt a special counsel investigation,” Herridge said Thursday afternoon.

“What you can draw here from that testimony is that once he left the office of FBI director, he was not necessarily a person of principle,” Herridge said. “He made a decision to leak information on an anonymous basis in the hope of really changing the entire focus of the Russia investigation going forward.”

Instead, everyone is focused on Comey.

Posted by Stephen Green at 4:24 pm