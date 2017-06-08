June 8, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE ON THE LEFT’S COMEY HEARING CRAZINESS:

Incredible! Not just the hype and the too-early drooling for blood, but the disregard for the demands of working life for active, engaged American adults. Everything will be available on the internet this evening. Who are these people going public with their plan to take off from work and drink and watch a congressional hearing? This strikes me as utterly deranged (as well as creepily privileged). How is looking deranged and economically privileged going to draw in the ordinary Americans you’re going to need if you’re going to get this Destroy Trump bandwagon rolling?