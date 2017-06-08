June 8, 2017

TOLERANCE: Gay Trump supporters denied entry into Charlotte Pride Parade.

“I’m very proud of my country, proud of my president, and was once proud of my community,” said Brian Talbert, who said he’s proud to be gay and proud to be a republican.

His truck has a Trump-Pence bumper sticker and ‘Not a liberal’ sign on the back window.

“I’m very proud of my vote. I don’t regret my vote. I will vote for Donald Trump again. I’m proud of my president. I don’t think I should be vilified because I’m proud of a U.S. president as an American.”

Talbert said he and a fellow gay republican sent in an application to Charlotte Pride so they could have a float in this year’s Charlotte Pride Parade.

“It was going to be fun. We wanted to be energetic. We wanted to show that we weren’t the racist, bigot; misogynistic…We wanted to show that we are Americans, love our country and our president. We wanted to be there to celebrate gay pride. Everything fell into place except being able to celebrate who I am,” he said.

Talbert said Charlotte Pride sent him an email denying his application for a float.