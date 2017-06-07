«


June 7, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Bat-Wielding Mob of Left-Wing Students Are ‘Community Policing’ Evergreen College.

UPDATE: “If a group of alt-right frat boys took up bats and started patrolling a campus to intimidate ideological dissenters, as is happening with left-wing militants at Evergreen, it would be treated as a national crisis by the media,” Rod Dreher writes. “Mostly, though, there has been silence. More generally, the spate of militant left-wing campus illiberalism has been downplayed, in my view, by the mainstream media. If it’s noticed at all, it is generally taken as a one-off event, and in no way indicative of left-wing thought and practice.”

Of course, as Dreher notes, the screaming campus garbage bullies (to paraphrase Iowahawk) are but one group in the left’s “Herd of Sacred Cows.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:58 pm