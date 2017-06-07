June 7, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Bat-Wielding Mob of Left-Wing Students Are ‘Community Policing’ Evergreen College.

UPDATE: “If a group of alt-right frat boys took up bats and started patrolling a campus to intimidate ideological dissenters, as is happening with left-wing militants at Evergreen, it would be treated as a national crisis by the media,” Rod Dreher writes. “Mostly, though, there has been silence. More generally, the spate of militant left-wing campus illiberalism has been downplayed, in my view, by the mainstream media. If it’s noticed at all, it is generally taken as a one-off event, and in no way indicative of left-wing thought and practice.”

Of course, as Dreher notes, the screaming campus garbage bullies (to paraphrase Iowahawk) are but one group in the left’s “Herd of Sacred Cows.”