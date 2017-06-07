June 7, 2017

UMM: Mozambique bald men ‘targeted for attack.

“The belief is that the head of a bald man contains gold,” said Afonso Dias, a police commander in Mozambique’s central Zambezia province.

Albino people have also been killed in the region for ritual purposes.

The suspects are two young Mozambicans aged around 20, the AFP news agency reports.

“Their motive comes from superstition and culture – the local community thinks bald individuals are rich,” Commander Dias is reported as having told a press conference in the capital Maputo.