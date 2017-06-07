June 7, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Messages indicate UTexas Greek Life feels targeted after stabbing spree on campus. “Various anonymous messages that have popped up after a stabbing spree on campus that left one student dead indicate some members of the University of Texas Greek Life community may feel unsafe and targeted at the school. The murder, in which a knife-wielding black student, 21-year-old Kendrix White, stabbed several white peers before being arrested by police, came on the heels of repeated vandalism targeting Greek Life houses near the Austin campus, such as graffiti stating ‘racist rapists.'”

Well, it can’t be any comfort knowing that the administration would be making a much bigger deal of thing if the races were reversed.