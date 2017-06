DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Betsy DeVos appoints campus free speech advocate Adam Kissel of FIRE. Leftists flip out.

Including “Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), well-known for her defense of Osama bin Laden as a man who built roads, schools, and daycare centers back in 2002, [who] blasted Kissel’s appointment in a statement.”

Read the whole thing.