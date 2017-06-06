June 6, 2017

‘I WORK AT A F**KING NEWS STATION, MOTHERF**KER’: YOUNG REPORTER ARRESTED AFTER UNLOADING ON COP:

A young reporter went on an obscenity-peppered tirade Sunday night outside a Philadelphia entertainment venue before getting arrested by local police officer. Employees at the Helium Comedy Club asked Colleen Campbell, a 28-year-old recent graduate of Temple University, if she could be more quiet during actor and comic Craig Robinson’s standup performance, according to Philadelphia Magazine. Even though management personally declined to comment, the broadcaster reportedly refused to lower her voice during Robinson’s show. “About last night: this very obnoxious lady, who wasn’t drunk (nor high I think) was disturbing the show with her ‘loud whispering,’” comic Wil Sylvince wrote in a Facebook post. “After 3 warnings and other customers were complaining she was asked to leave.” But as Campbell is escorted out of the building, she allegedly became extremely unruly to the point where a police officer felt compelled to get involved. Sylvince notes that when she was initially kicked out of the comedy club, she kicked, punched, and even poked the eyes of three different employees. “You guys are fucking dickeaters, that’s what you fucking are. You going to record that on tape?” Campbell says directly in the face of a well-mannered officer. “You are fucking cocksuckers, ” she continued emphatically, making sure to enunciate the “S” sounds.

And not surprisingly, the New York Post reports that Philadelphia’s PHL-17 quickly offloaded the young would-be television journalist and airbrushed her from their Website. Or as the New York Post adds, “Fired TV reporter says she’s ‘ruined’ after ugly rant:”

A television reporter who was fired for berating a cop during an expletive-filled tirade outside of a Philadelphia comedy club says she feels “ruined” and wants to apologize to the officer after getting threats. Colleen Campbell, 28, of Philadelphia, said she only learned that her cringe-worthy rant outside of the Helium on Sunday was caught on camera and posted to Facebook after she was busted on charges of resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. “When I came home, I called my producer to talk about why I was absent,” Campbell told Philadelphia Magazine. “I didn’t realize a video was out. I found out about it later because HR called me and said I was being terminated. They said there’s a video. I said, ‘What video?’”

Oh there’s video all right; click on the link above to watch it at the Post. After the video ended, according to Philadelphia magazine, “Police: Colleen Campbell Later Assaulted the World’s Most Patient Cop.”

According to a police statement about the incident, shortly after the calm, cool, and collected cop who responded to the scene led her away in cuffs and the video stopped, Campbell, a recent Temple University graduate, allegedly assaulted him. Police say that she kicked him repeatedly and also kicked the doors and windows of a police car.

If those last allegations are true, Iowahawk really needs to update his 2008 blog post titled, “Bylines of Brutality: As Casualties Mount, Some Question The Emotional Stability of Media Vets.”