MORE ON THE FBI’S ARREST of leaker Reality Winner.

Honestly, I suspect she didn’t even want to keep it secret, and we’ll discover she has an expensive defense lawyer and is going to prepare a defense based on being a whistleblower.

What’s kind of amazing about this is that the Intercept story was published today. So the FBI was able to track her down and arrest her that quickly?

Something is up. Expect more dropping shoes.