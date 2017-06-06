June 6, 2017

21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Is a Vasectomy Now the Only Way Men Can Be Truly Safe from Financial Extortion? “Ironically, this notion – of privileged white men taking control of their reproductive destinies – has given some feminists the willies.

If I were a young single guy, I’d be inclined to bank a bunch of sperm, then get a vasectomy. For men, that’s pretty much the only way to achieve “reproductive rights.”

And on this topic, I should once again plug a piece by my Tennessee colleague Michael Higdon (just promoted to full Professor): Fatherhood by Conscription: Nonconsensual Insemination and the Duty of Child Support.