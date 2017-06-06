June 6, 2017

CULTURE OF CORRUPTION: While National Politics Rage On, Connecticut Democrats Are In A Serious Crisis With The Law.

During the 2016 elections, Democrats cheated at federal, state, and local levels, for which they have been hit with record penalties. In each case, the violations provided them with an unfair advantage and in some cases violated the law.

In 2016, Wikileaks revealed that the DNC actively worked to undermine the candidacy of Senator Bernie Sanders by conspiring to disrupt his events. Wikileaks also revealed that then Deputy DNC Chair Donna Brazile went as far as to provide Hillary Clinton with presidential debate questions before the debates took place in order to give her an unfair advantage, something to which she now admits after initially denying having done.

But as recent evidence has shown, the lying and cheating by Democrats didn’t stop at the federal level. They cheated their way through state and local elections too. Lets look at Connecticut as an example.